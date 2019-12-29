The city on Saturday recorded its coldest day of the season, Met officials said. The cold winds and dense fog pushed the minimum temperature to 11 degrees Celsius, well below normal, in the city on Saturday. Even the maximum temperature didn’t rise above 21 degree Celsius. Dense fog and cold wave prevailed in some regions of East and West Midnapore, East and West Burdwan Hoogly, Purulia, Jhargram, Bankura, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia.

“The shallow to moderate fog will continue in the mornings, but there will be an increase in temperature in next week” said the official, adding that some precipitation is expected around the New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Kolkatans are shivering in the low temperature. People are putting on sweaters, jumpers and a variety of jackets. However, they are also enjoying the chilly winter days.

People are visiting Alipore Zoo, Victoria Memorial and many more other places to spend their winter weekends. The winter appears likely to stay longer than in the past few years. The weather office reported that the dense fog on Saturday morning has cleared by afternoon but the maximum and minimum temperature will remain almost the same for the next two to three days. But the impact of western wind in the form of light rainfall is expected in the city on Sunday.