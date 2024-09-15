Teenager hospitalised after acid attack on her

A youth allegedly hurled an acid bulb on a 17-year-old girl in Dulmi area under Tamna police station area of Purulia district last evening.

At that time, the victim was sitting in the balcony of the first floor, when suddenly the youth rushed towards her, with his face covered and hurled an acid bulb at her.

The victim has suffered severe burn injuries and has been admitted at Purulia Deben Mahato Sadar Hospital in Purulia town by her mother.

Hearing the news, police chief of Purulia, Abhijit Banerjee rushed to Purulia Deben Mahato Sadar Hospital and spoke to the victim.

“We have started an investigation and hope soon the culprit will be arrested. There will be zero tolerance on acid attack. Security will be provided to the girl by police,” said Purulia SP Abhijit Banerjee. So far, nobody has been arrested.

Police sources said that about a month ago the girl had lodged a complaint about a sexual harassment, after which the accused was arrested.

After his arrest, the victim and her family had received several threat calls. Even the family of the accused had offered money to compromise, which was refused by the victim’s family after which the threats increased and ultimately the acid attack on her, yesterday evening.