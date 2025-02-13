Teen trafficked from Bengal, rescued in Rajasthan

A teenage girl, kidnapped in 2023 from Galsi and trafficked to Rajasthan, was rescued and the police have busted a trafficking gang with the arrest of three persons in connection with the offence.

The Galsi PS in East Burdwan received the information about the kidnapping on 11 October, 2023. In December, 2024, a police team, based on a tip-off moved to Rajasthan and rescued the kidnapped girl from Sirohi, Keshoria and a youth, Rakesh Kumar was arrested on charges of unlawful detention of the girl.

Ramesh confessed during interrogation that he’d ‘purchased’ the 16-year-old girl from one Jagdish Kumar against cash payment of Rs 2.10 lakh.

Police intensified investigations and the ASP, Burdwan, Arka Banerjee said today: “Jointly with the Special Operations Group, the Galsi PS intensive raids were conducted in Rajasthan. One Ramesh Meena was arrested from Barmer there.” During interrogation, Ramesh told police that he’d purchased the girl from one Khokon Sheikh of Memari, on the day of the kidnapping. The police arrested Khokon from the Burdwan railway station last night.