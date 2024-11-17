Techno India awards top educators

Techno India Group hosted Dronacharya Samman – 2024, an award ceremony for felicitating 500 outstanding educators across West Bengal for their contributions to school education, held over two days.

While the inaugural session was attended by Dr Ramanuj Ganguly, president, West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, Chinmoy Sarkar, joint director of school education & Prof Manoshi Roychowdhury, co-chairperson, Techno India Group., the second session saw Dr Chiranjib Bhattacharya, president, West Bengal Council of HS Education, Priyanka Sarkar, actress, Nicolas FACINO, Alliance Française du Bengale along with Meghdut Roychowdhury, chief innovation officer, Techno India Group.

Award categories included best principal/head teacher, best subject teacher and best chief coordinator. Each awardee received the chairman’s medal, a certificate and a memento as a token of appreciation for their service in inspiring and guiding the students.

Advertisement