Teachers, students lend a helping hand in organic farming at school

The headmaster of Kapashdanga Satin Sen Vidyapith in Chinsurah and the teaching and non-teaching staff, with active participation of school children have started organic farming within the school compound with an aim to surround the school building with a blanket of greenery as well as to provide fresh vegetables to the students for their mid-day meal.

The headmaster of the school, after discussing with the teaching and non-teaching staff, took the innovative step to use the large school compound to good effect, inspired by Debnath Ganguly, a teacher from the same school, who has developed a kitchen garden at his residence.

Besides the efforts of the staff, the students also voluntarily participated in bringing up a vegetable garden in the entire vacant compound.

The headmaster said, besides developing a green cover around the school building, it is our aim to provide fresh vegetables to children in their mid-day meal. Hence, vegetables yielding herbs, shrubs, creepers, climbers and even small trees were raised during the winter months. The soil was prepared with mixing organic manure and seeds were sown and saplings were planted.

It is a wonderful sight to find greenery all around the school building, which not only provides a cooling effect in the heat, but also provides fresh vegetables for the mid-day meal.

Class VII student Sudipto kundu, said, “Schooling has become a joyful event for us, besides the normal studies we also actively participate in helping our teachers in taking care of our school vegetable garden, the school compound which once lay bare is now full of greenery. We can feel the plants and trees around us are our friends, the fresh vegetable curry in our mid-day meal makes up a complete delicious meal for us, and many students of our school have started vegetable and flower garden in the space available at their homes. I have raised vegetable and flower plants in pots and tubs. We have fallen in love with the school vegetable garden, we are very particular than none destroys the plants.