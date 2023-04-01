Teacher scam: CID arrests ex-DI, two clerks

Two more officials, an upper-divisional clerk, Nityagopal Majhi, and a retired UDC, Anjana Majumdar, of the DI office at Berhampore were also arrested

A former district inspector of schools (secondary education), Murshidabad, Purabi Dey Biswas was arrested today in connection with a teacher’s appointment suspected to be fake, sources said.

Two more officials, an upper-divisional clerk, Nityagopal Majhi, and a retired UDC, Anjana Majumdar, of the DI office at Berhampore were also arrested following interrogation by investigating officers of the case, here today, sources informed.

A team of CID sleuths called on some officials at the DI office here and took five of them including the DI, Murshidabad, Amar Kumar Shil to the local CID office at Gorabazar area of Berhampore for interrogation, said officials. The investigators led by DSP, CID, Shimul Sarkar, interrogated the education department officials while the former DI, Purabi Dey Biswas, was simultaneously questioned on the same issue at Bhabani Bhaban, the CID headquarters in Kolkata, sources informed.

The case under CID investigation involved recruitment of an assistant teacher, Animesh Tiwari, who was allegedly appointed by his father Ashis Tiwari, the headmaster of Gotha AR High School, a government-aided secondary school at Suti area in Murshidabad district, it was learnt. According to media reports, the CID intensified the probe as the Calcutta High Court recently expressed displeasure at the investigators. During the CID inquiry, it came to light that the dossier pertaining to the appointment of Animesh Tiwari went missing from the DI office at Berhampore.

The CID arrested Ashis Tiwari, the headmaster of Gotha AR High School, on 13 February this year while his son, Animesh is absconding, sources said.