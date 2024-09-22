Tea workers bonus: Talks inconclusive, unions stick to 20pc

The tripartite meeting called by the labour department yesterday to discuss the bonus for tea workers in the Hills ended inconclusively after a section of workers staged an agitation last night in Siliguri. The planters in the Hills had agreed to provide a 9.5 per cent bonus, while the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA) had announced a 16 per cent bonus.

Trade unions in the Hills, united in their demand for a 20 percent bonus, have decided to continue their agitation across their respective plantations. Leaders from all the unions are set to meet tomorrow in the Hills to decide on their next course of action until the labour department convenes another meeting to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, unions representing over 175 tea plantations in the Terai and Dooars have agreed to a 16 per cent bonus, along with compensatory payment, for the 2023-24 accounting year. This decision came after a lengthy bipartite meeting in Kolkata that extended late into the night on 19 September.

This was the second round of in-person meetings held by the CCPA to address the bonus issue. Last year, after similar discussions, the CCPA agreed to a 19 per cent bonus. However, this year, the unions settled for 16 per cent, considering the financial challenges faced by many tea gardens. Despite the lower percentage, the overall bonus amount remains similar to last year due to an increase in workers’ wages.

Sources indicate that although unions were initially hesitant, they ultimately accepted the 16 per cent bonus, acknowledging the “distress situation” affecting many tea estates. The increased wages and the current economic climate made this agreement a fair compromise.

Ziaul Alam, spokesperson for the joint forum of trade unions, noted that a key point of the negotiations was the adjustment of the salary ceiling for bonus calculations. For this accounting year, the ceiling has been raised from Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000, influencing the calculation of gross earnings.

Nirjal Dey, president of the Darjeeling district (plains) branch of INTTUC, called the agreement a significant achievement. He emphasized that despite the ‘adverse situation’ facing the tea gardens, the unions and CCPA were able to reach a mutually beneficial settlement.

Mr Alam further highlighted the ongoing difficulties caused by severe weather and ‘illogical regulatory measures’ imposed by the Tea Board of India, which have added strain to the industry.

The agreement will benefit nearly 2.75 lakh workers, including temporary and contractual labourers, across the Terai and Dooars regions. The total bonus disbursed is expected to inject approximately Rs 300 crore into the local economy, providing crucial relief to workers and their families as they continue to face economic challenges.