Tea unions agree to 16pc bonus, 2.75 lakh workers to benefit

Trade unions representing over 175 tea plantations in the Terai and Dooars have finally agreed to a 16 per cent bonus-cum-compensatory payment for the accounting year 2023-24.

This decision was reached after an extensive bipartite meeting in Kolkata, which continued late into the night.

The marathon negotiations were held between the unions and the Consultative Committee of Plantation Associations (CCPA), an apex body comprising members from the Indian Tea Association (ITA), Tea Association of India (TAI), Indian Tea Planters Association (ITPA), and Terai Indian Planters Association (TIPA).

This was the second round of physical meetings convened by the CCPA to discuss the bonus issue. Notably, last year, after a series of similar bipartite meetings, the CCPA had agreed to offer a 19 per cent bonus to workers. However, this year, the unions eventually settled for 16 per cent, taking into account the financial difficulties faced by several tea gardens. Despite the lower percentage, the total bonus amount remains comparable to the previous year, as workers’ wages have increased since then.

Sources revealed that the unions, while initially reluctant, accepted the 16 per cent bonus in recognition of the “distress situation” plaguing many tea gardens. Higher worker wages and the current economic conditions led to this agreement being viewed as a fair compromise.

Meanwhile, in the Hills, the state labour department had to intervene after multiple rounds of bipartite discussions on the bonus issue ended without a resolution.

The joint labour commissioner for north Bengal zone called for a tripartite meeting at Shramik Bhawan, which was ongoing at the time of reporting.

Trade unions associated with tea plantations in the Hills were in attendance, along with key political figures, including minister of state Bulu Chik Baraik, Alipurduar MP Manoj Tigga, Rajya Sabha member Prakash Chik Baraik, and Siliguri MLA Sankar Ghosh.

According to Ziaul Alam, spokesperson for the trade unions’ Joint Forum, a critical aspect of the ongoing discussions was the adjustment of the salary ceiling for bonus calculation. For the accounting year, the salary ceiling for workers has been raised from Rs 16,500 to Rs 17,000, impacting the calculation of gross earnings.

Both the employers, represented by their respective Planters’ Associations, and the trade unions held another meeting in Kolkata on Friday. The meeting is expected to address appeals from employers for a concessional rate, as well as the unions’ demand for concessions for tea gardens facing multiple challenges.

The disbursement of the bonus is anticipated to be completed before 28 September, ensuring that workers receive their payments well in advance of the festival season.

Nirjal Dey, president of the Darjeeling district (plains) branch of INTTUC, hailed the agreement as a significant achievement. He noted that despite the “adverse situation” facing the tea gardens, a mutually beneficial settlement was reached with the CCPA.

Mr Alam highlighted the ongoing hardships caused by severe climatic conditions and what he termed as “illogical regulatory measures” imposed by the Tea Board of India, which have further strained the industry.

He added that the agreement will cover nearly 2.75 lakh workers, including temporary and contractual laborers, across the Terai and Dooars regions. The total bonus disbursed is expected to inject approximately Rs 300 crore into the local economy, providing much-needed relief to workers and their families as they continue to navigate the economic challenges facing the tea industry.

As the bonus issue for tea plantations in the Hills remains unresolved, all eyes are on the upcoming tripartite meetings, which are crucial to ensuring that workers in these regions receive their fair share ahead of the festive season.