The Majherdabri Tea Plantation has decided to donate 50 paise for every kg of tea it sells to the government’s Covid relief fund. The plantation situated on the outskirts of Alipurduar town is the first tea garden in the country to make such a donation to combat the pandemic, garden officials claimed.

It is learnt that 50 percent of the total donation amount will be given to the West Bengal state government relief fund and the remaining 50 will be given to the Prime Minister’s relief fund. According to garden sources, the tea plantation sells around 14 lakh kg of made-tea every year.

Around Rupees 7,50,000 will be donated as per the previous sale records of the tea plantation very soon, it is learnt. The Manager of the Majherdabri Tea Planatation, Chinmay Dhar, on behalf of the Rangpur Tea Co Ltd, the owner of the plantation, said today: “We have sold around 58,000 kg of tea in the month of April. We have already separated Rs 29,000 for our Covid fund, which we will donate by cheque to the government’s Covid relief fund soon. We will make the donation for the year 2019- 20 and continue the same until we fight the Covid situation in our country.”

“This is the time to not do business, but to stand with the country in combating Covid-19. That is why our Company, The Rangpur Tea Co Ltd, has decided to take this great step for the nation,” Mr Dhar added. It may me mentioned here that the tea plantation has earlier handed over its plot of land to the district administration for a Solid Waste Management Project for the Alipurduar Municipality at a time when the Municipality had problems finding a suitable plot for the project.