Follow Us:

Advertisement

Advertisement

  1. Home » Bengal » Target Campaigning – the Secret of Mamata’s Poll Success

Target Campaigning – the Secret of Mamata’s Poll Success

The BJP which has not unequivocally ruled out the carving out Gorkhaland from Darjeeling has kept the hope of Gorkhas alive and therefore have always done well in elections from this constituency.

Dola Mitra | Kolkata | June 29, 2023 8:29 pm

WB CM Mamata Banerjee in Odisha on a three-day trip

Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee [Photo: Twitter/@MamataOfficial]

Advertisement

Advertisement

TAGS :

Related Latest News

27 independent candidates suspended from TMC from Arambagh
West Bengal: Baul singer urges for peace in panchayat election
Fearing arrest before panchayat polls, Bengal BJP MP seeks anticipatory bail

Advertisement