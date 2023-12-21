Tarapith temple body wants day-time trains to restart during festive time

From 9 December, train services have stopped during the day due to third line expansion project work, which is causing difficulties for the devotees. The Tarapith Sebayet Samity has submitted a memorandum to the DRMs of Sealdah and Howrah division to resume train movement during the day from 24 December to 2 January for the benefit of the tourists.

Several thousands of tourists arrive during the last week of the December month to places like Tarapith, Bolpur, Bakreswar, Joydev-Kenduli etc due to winter holidays. MP of Birbhum and also a member of the standing committee of railways in Lok Sabha, Shatabdi Roy also supported the Tarapith Sebayet Samity’s demand and said that if the work is stopped temporarily for 10-12 days there should not be any problems for the railways.

“The demand of the samity is also genuine and I will also urge the both DRMs of Sealdah and Howrah to reconsider the decision to resume passenger train services during the day time,” said Shatabdi Roy. Chatra-Murarai third line expansion work under Howrah division is going on since 9 December. It was scheduled to end on 21 December, but it has been further extended till 2 January leading to sudden problems for the lodge, hotel, resort, homestay owners and the other stakeholders in the tourism hotspots in Santiniketan-Bolpur, Bakreswar and Tarapith.

“We have sent a joint petition to the DRM of Howrah on Tuesday urging him to reconsider the decision. On Christmas and New Year maximum number of tourists visit but this year suddenly their arrival has become uncertain due to railway work. Important trains like Ganadevta Express, Intercity Express are not operating presently,” he added. The state government with the help of the forest department has also redeveloped the Amkhoi Fossil and Wood Park. The newly-renovated fossil park also attracts lots of tourists.

“There are over 300 hotels in the temple town of Tarapith and all the owners are once again staring at losses due to stoppage of trains during day time,” said Sunil Giri, president of Tarapith Hotel Association.