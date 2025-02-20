Tangra tragedy: 3 family members found dead, 3 hurt in car crash

Kolkata witnessed a chilling tragedy on Wednesday morning when the blood-soaked bodies of three family members were discovered inside their home in Tangra’s Seal Lane.

Among the deceased included two women and a teenage girl with their wrists slashed. The incident has left the neighbourhood in shock, while the police probe whether this was a case of suicide or something more sinister. According to police sources, the shocking discovery came to light while investigating a road accident near Abhishikta More on the EM Bypass earlier in the day. In the accident, a car rammed into a Metro pillar, injuring three young men. When the police questioned them at the hospital, they uncovered a disturbing link to the Tangra deaths. Police Commissioner Manoj Verma visited the spot and said police are looking at all possible angles of these deaths to reveal the actual truths.

“Police recovered three bodies and one of them being a minor. No mark of injury was visible in the body of the minor however both adult women bodies bore injury marks. Post-mortem will reveal the details of the deaths. Police are also looking for the CCTV footage and recovered several clues from the place of occurrence,” police commissioner Verma said. Joint commissioner of police (crime) Rupesh Kumar revealed that the six individuals were all from the same family. Preliminary findings suggest they had planned a collective suicide. The entire family allegedly consumed a dessert laced with sleeping pills before attempting to take their own lives. While two women and the teenage girl were found dead at home, the three injured men—identified as brothers Pranay Dey and Prasun Dey, along with another male relative—left the house and crashed their car in what police suspect was another suicide attempt. “One of the injured men is conscious, while the other two are semi-conscious. Their statements indicate that they tried to end their lives by consuming sedatives. After that, they took out their car and deliberately rammed it into a pillar,” Rupesh Kumar stated. However, he emphasised that further investigation and post-mortem reports would confirm the actual cause of death. The deceased have been identified as Rumi Dey and Sudeshna Dey, along with a teenage girl. Forensic experts, homicide detectives from Lalbazar, and the dog squad have been deployed to examine the crime scene. Police are also questioning the surviving family members to determine the exact sequence of events.

As investigators dig deeper, questions continue to mount. Why did the entire family attempt suicide? Was financial distress a factor? While initial statements from the injured hint at economic struggles, local councillor sources suggest otherwise. “I knew the family well. They were in the leather business and had lived here for a long time. I never heard of any financial issues,” said a local representative. The mystery surrounding the case is growing, with investigators working to establish whether all six members had indeed consumed sleeping pills, or if the three injured men left the house after witnessing the others in distress. As the forensic reports arrive and the police probe intensifies, Kolkata awaits answers to the grim enigma unfolding in Tangra