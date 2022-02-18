Tajpur port: Adani officials hold meeting at Nabanna

Two senior officials of Adani Ports today met senior state bureaucrats at Nabanna state secretariat. The details of the meeting were not available but sources at Nabanna said that discussions were likely held on the proposed Tajpur port. Adani Group along with Sajjan Jindal-led JSW have emerged as contenders to develop Bengal’s first greenfield port at Tajpur in East Midnapore.

The last date for bidding for building the port was 15 February and two of these biggest players have evinced interest in the proposed port. The proposed Tajpur port project is expected to draw a total investment of Rs 15,000 crore. As per the bid rules, at least two bids are considered as minimum for validity of the process.

The state government is yet to decide on whether it would go for a second call for Tajpur port or not. The bidder who is selected would be given 125 acres of seafront to develop the port and another 1000 acres situated 4 km away for portlinked industrial development. Apart from eyeing the proposed Tajpur port, Adani Ports has made an entry in the maritime sector in the state by taking control of a berth at the Haldia Dock Complex.

Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port (formerly Kolkata Port Trust) that runs the Haldia Dock Complex officially handed over the letter of award to Adani Ports on 11 February for mechanisation and upgradation of Berth No. 2 at Haldia Dock Complex. The project will see an estimated investment of Rs 298.25 crore and is likely to be operational by 2024-25.