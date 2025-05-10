Logo

# Bengal

Tagore birth anniversary celebrated across the state

The 164th birth anniversary of Rabindranath Tagore was observed in the state with usual enthusiasm.

SNS | Kolkata | May 10, 2025 7:35 am

Rabindranath Tagore. (Image: Facebook/@kabiguru1861)

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to the poet and garlanded his portrait at a function on Cathedral Road. State minister for Information and cultural affairs Indranil Sen sang Nai Nai Bhoy.

Thousands of people visited Jorasanko thakurbari where Tagore was born on 9 May, 1861. Dr Shashi Panja, state minister for women and child development and social welfare garlanded the statue of Tagore. Well-known singers sang Rabindrasangeet since the morning. The room where he was born was tastefully decorated.

At Visva Bharati the students paid tribute to Tagore by signing songs composed by him. Tagore has composed almost 2,212 songs.

The students sang Hey nuton dekha dik ar bar, jonmero prothom subhokkhon.

At Narendrapur Ramakrishna Mission the birth anniversary of Tagore was observed with due solemnity. Narendranath Dutta, who later became Swami Vivekananda, had also sung Tagore songs.

Cultural programmes were held across the state to celebrate his birth anniversary. Elocutionist recited his poems and some of his dance dramas were presented by well known artists.

