Swanky Heritage yellow cabs rolled out to replace older Ambassador cabs

Kolkata’s yellow taxis have taken a new avatar. After the old fleet of iconic yellow taxis being phased out, a new model of yellow cabs has been rolled out to bridge the gap.

The new fleet of yellow cabs has been named as “Heritage Yellow Cabs” and has a sketch of the symbolic Victoria Memorial painted on one of its sides. The yellow cabs have been rolled out by a private company. Around 20 cabs were flagged off by the state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty yesterday.

According to sources in the department, to begin with, 3,000 such cabs would be rolled out in a phased manner and could be operated under the ‘Yatri Sathi’ app. Drivers of the old yellow taxis would be given preference for operating the new fleet.

Once a crucial mode of transport in Kolkata, the yellow taxis have now been reduced to nostalgic rides or one of the lesser preferred public carrying vehicles. Even though few yellow taxis are spotted in almost every major part of the city, their numbers are said to be shrinking with every passing year. Competition from the online app cabs has left behind the yellow taxis in the race due to various reasons. The doorstep service and availability of vehicles at the click of a button have given the online app cabs an edge over the yellow taxis that have been struggling for survival in the technological era amid their competitors. In a few months’ time, around 15 yellow taxis are to be phased out leaving behind a small size fleet.