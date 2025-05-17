Suvendu’s legal notice to John Barla, who defected to TMC

In a dramatic escalation of political tensions in West Bengal, Leader of Opposition and senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari has issued a legal notice to former Union minister John Barla, who defected to the ruling Trinamul Congress (TMC) on Thursday.

Mr Adhikari has demanded an unconditional apology from Barla within seven days for allegedly defamatory remarks made against him and fellow BJP MP Manoj Tigga. Failure to comply, Adhikari warned, would result in a criminal defamation lawsuit.

Advertisement

The move comes days after Barla, a prominent tribal leader and former BJP MP from Alipurduar, publicly accused Adhikari and Tigga of sidelining key leaders, including former state BJP president Dilip Ghosh. At a Press briefing following his induction into the TMC by state party president Subrata Bakshi and minister Aroop Biswas, Barla stated: “Under Suvendu Adhikari and Manoj Tigga’s leadership, the BJP cannot move forward. Even a senior leader like Dilip da has been pushed to the margins.” Reacting sharply, Adhikari dismissed Barla’s comments as scripted theatrics. “He has been aligned with the TMC for over a year now. This is just part of the drama they’ve prepared,” Adhikari said. However, the BJP leader is now taking legal recourse to counter what he calls a “malicious campaign” aimed at damaging his reputation.

Advertisement

Barla’s defection, while anticipated in some quarters, has sparked internal debates within the BJP. Senior BJP leader Dilip Ghosh expressed dissatisfaction over Barla’s departure, describing him as an “experienced and dedicated grassroots organiser.” Ghosh further urged the state leadership to introspect on the reasons behind such exits, especially with the 2026 state Assembly elections looming.

Barla, who served as minister of state in the ministry of minority affairs in the Modi government, was elected to the Lok Sabha from Alipurduar in 2019. He was, however, dropped from the BJP’s candidate list for the 2024 general election, a decision that reportedly triggered his growing disillusionment with the party.

Speaking at a government function alongside chief minister Mamata Banerjee in Alipurduar, Barla revealed that he had held multiple phone conversations with Banerjee. “I told her I wanted to work for the people. She welcomed me,” he said. Barla’s accusations also extend to alleged interference in developmental projects. He claims that despite financial sanctions, his proposal to build a hospital in Alipurduar was blocked due to objections from the BJP’s state leadership. BJP MP Manoj Tigga hit back saying: “Not a single brick was laid in Alipurduar due to Barla’s efforts during his tenure. He used to fiercely criticize the TMC back then.” Barla’s support base, particularly among tea garden workers in the Dooars region, remains significant. His influence within sections of the BTPWU (Bharatiya Tea Plantation Workers’ Union) is now being seen as a potential asset for the TMC, especially after the BJP lost the Madarihat Assembly seat in a recent by-election.

BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya took a jibe at Barla’s defection, saying, “If he contests against us in the next Assembly elections, we’ll ensure he gets adequate rest thereafter.”

As political realignments continue to reshape the landscape in Bengal, the legal showdown between Adhikari and Barla underscores the deepening fault lines within the BJP and the rising stakes for both camps ahead of the next electoral battle.