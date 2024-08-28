Suvendu declares statewide bandh to protest police lathi-charge

The BJP state unit has called for a 12-hour statewide bandh on Wednesday to stand in solidarity with students. BJP state president and Union minister Sukanta Majumdar announced the Bengal bandh during a press conference on Tuesday. The “general strike” will take place from 6 am to 6 pm on Wednesday. The BJP’s move comes after the police resorted to baton charging, firing tear gas shells and used water cannons against protesting students during the Nabanna Abhijan on Tuesday.

Following this, the Bengal BJP has decided to stand firmly with the “student community.”

Many peaceful female protester students were tortured and injured after police lathi-charge, which would intensify movements in Bengal, Leader of Opposition in Bengal Suvendu Adhikari said today.

The BJP MLA said chief minister Mamata Banerjee, DGP and Kolkata police commissioner plotted a conspiracy to destroy the peaceful movement of these students. “We would go to an extent to launch more movements, even paralyse Bengal, to remove the rule of tyrannical leader Mamata Banerjee,” he said. The police have arrested four leaders of the student society, who organized the Nabanna Abhiyan. Mr Adhikari has declared that he will arrange for their release. He said he would bear all the legal expenses necessary to secure their freedom.

The West Bengal Student Society had called for the Nabanna Abhiyan on Tuesday, with the BJP leader announcing his support for the protest. Additionally, on Tuesday, Suvendu warned that as the protesters were beaten, he would take to the streets himself and might even stage a blockade if necessary, tomorrow.

On Monday, the state police had already expressed concerns about potential unrest during the Nabanna Abhiyan. They warned that there could be attempts to incite violence by placing women and students at the forefront of the march while causing disturbances from behind. The ADG (South Bengal) of the state police, Supratim Sarkar, also said the organisers have not followed any guidelines. The details were not provided such as how many people would be present and from where they would come as prescribed by the high court. Following these warnings, the four leaders of the student society organizing the Nabanna Abhiyan went “missing” on Monday night. Later, the police reported that they had been arrested as a precautionary measure.

On Tuesday morning, on the way to the Assembly, Suvendu said, “More than 100 people have been arrested. I will ensure their release.”

Suvendu also mentioned that lawyers would file a case in the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday, and the case would be against “Mamata’s police.” He specifically named Vineet Goel (Kolkata Police commissioner), Rajiv Kumar (DGP), and Praveen Tripathi (Howrah Police commissioner) as targets of the case.

When asked about the police crackdown in several places ahead of the Nabanna Abhiyan, Suvendu said, “They have gone to many places. Shankar Guchhait had a protective order from the High Court, but he was still dragged away and detained. People are watching everything. The state government has spent Rs 40-50 lakh today. They have dug up roads and even brought in containers from Garden Reach to be placed on the Second Hooghly Bridge. Have you ever seen anything like this? Everyone said it was a non-political march, yet they did all this. What will they do if politicians take to the streets after this?”