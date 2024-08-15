Suvendu criticises Kanyashree Day celebration in state

The R G Kar rape and murder incident reverberates in the Assembly as the BJP MLAs, led by the Leader of Opposition in Bengal Assembly, staged a protest demanding the resignation of the chief minister.

In this context, Suvendu Adhikari questioned why an “lavish” event was organized for Kanyashree Day. The entire state of Bengal is agitated over the R G Kar incident, with doctors on strike. On Wednesday, Suvendu Adhikari, the LoP, raised his voice on the issue in the Assembly. He said, “We are all pained. We stand with the doctors in their protest.” He blamed the chief minister for the entire incident. Suvendu Adhikari sat in the Assembly holding placards, demanding the resignation of Mamata Banerjee. He questioned the necessity of celebrating “lavish” Kanyashree Day in the midst of this crisis, asking, “Today is Kanyashree Day. The date cannot be changed. But was it necessary to organize an event for 3,000 people at Dhono Dhanyo auditorium in this situation? Arrangements have been made to feed so many people. Is this appropriate in the current situation?” “One has to be utter shameless to get into celebratory mode when the whole state is distressed about safety of women and unequivocally condemning the attempt to botch up the investigation of the harrowing R G Kar rape & murder incident. Mamata Banerjee’s shamelessness is well known. She grabbed the CM’s chair after being defeated by me in Nandigram. Thus it’s only possible for her to celebrate ‘Kanyashree Day’ with Chicken Biriyani when the Kanyas of Bengal are in pain & agony. Shame Mamata Shame” he wrote on X.

He expressed his deep resentment against the chief minister. Mr Adhikari is also planning to file a caveat in the Supreme Court. He stated, “Earlier, we have seen Mamata Banerjee approach the Supreme Court in cases ranging from the Bogtui case to the OBC case. My first duty now will be to quickly file a caveat in the Supreme Court.” The Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam’s Division Bench of the Calcutta High Court has ordered a CBI investigation into the R G Kar incident. The state may challenge this court-monitored CBI directive in the Supreme Court. There could also be attempts to tamper with evidence.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, a procession of the Congress, led by Adhir Chowdhury walked from Bidhan Bhaban to R G Kar hospital demanding the arrest of real culprits. Mr Chowdhury said police must lend their help to the CBI for completing the investigation process. Left Front chairman Biman Bose welcomed the midnight walk, “Reclaim the Night,”. He said the culprits must be behind bars and Left parties have full support of this citizens’ movement.