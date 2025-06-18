Suvendu at Kidderpore market, talks of conspiracy

West Bengal’s Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today visited the fire-ravaged Kidderpore market in Kolkata and raised questions over the delay in firefighting response, suggesting the blaze may not have been accidental.

Adhikari, accompanied by BJP leaders Rakesh Singh and Arjun Singh, addressed traders affected by the massive fire that broke out around 1 a.m. on Sunday night. “Why did the fire brigade arrive only at 4 a.m? Understand the planning behind this,” he said, hinting at a possible conspiracy. Standing amid the charred remains of the market, Adhikari declared: “I have a doctorate in land protection movements,” and accused the state government of a larger plan to displace traders from the area under the guise of rehabilitation. His visit came a day after chief minister Mamata Banerjee announced ex-gratia compensation — Rs 1 lakh for traders, whose shops were completely gutted and Rs 50,000 for those partially-affected. She also promised temporary shops at an alternative location. However, some traders expressed dissatisfaction with the government’s assurance. Echoing those sentiments, Adhikari pledged BJP’s support if the affected traders launch a protest for their rights.

Advertisement

“If the administration tries to demolish your shops or homes, you must resist. We will stand with you,” he said. He further alleged that the area, like others in Kolkata, was being sold off to private developers. “Alipore Central Jail and the zoo have already been sold. Your area is next. It will be turned into a shopping mall or a beauty parlour,” he claimed. The Opposition’s remarks come amid growing suspicion from both BJP and CPI-M, who have hinted that the fire may have been a man-made incident aimed at clearing the area for commercial redevelopment. No official confirmation has been made yet regarding the cause of the fire. Investigations are ongoing.

Advertisement