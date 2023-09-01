Suvendu asks people to stop election, if police enter polling stations… He urges people to ask why Congress and Left divide anti-TMC vote bank

Leader of the Opposition of West Bengal Legislative Assembly Suvendu Adhikari today asked the people in Dhupguri to stop election if the state police come with in 200 metre of a polling station.

Addressing a political rally at Barogharia in Dhupguri Assembly segment, the BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari said: “Central forces will be deployed in all polling booths. You will stop election if the state government’s police come within 200 metre of a polling station. Election Com- mission from Delhi will keep monitoring the by election in each polling booth with the help of CC Tv cameras. We want election will be con- ducted here peacefully.”

Notably, Mr Adhikari had asked the people to throw ballot box to avoid rigging before three tire panchayat polls.

Mr Adhikari came to Dhupguri yesterday and cam- paigned for his party candidate Tapasi Roy in last two days. He also lodged with general observer against police and government officials, who were allegedly involved in malpractices in rural polls and counting halls in Dhupguri segment.

As the Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury and the CPIM state secretary Md Salim both are scheduled to campaign in Dhupguri tomorrow, Leader of the Opposition Mr Adhikari today urged the people to ask them ‘why they wanttodivideantiTrinamul Congress vote bank’.

“Bhaipo Abhishek held a meeting with Rahul Gandhi in Delhi. CPIM and Congress joined hands with the Tri- namul Congress in Mumbai meet today to beat the BJP. Why are Adhir Chowdhury and Md Salim coming here to divide anti BJP vote bank?You will ask them what is their plan to divide anti TMC vote bank in Dhupguri? Why don’t they support the TMC directly,” Mr Adhikari asked.

To retain the Dhupguri Assembly seat, the BJP lead- ers have banked on Rajban- shi and Matua communities and the BJP has showcased a statement of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and made it an issue in Dhupguri bypoll campaigning.

Notably, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs Nishit Pramanik yesterday pointed out it during election campaigning and criticized CM’s comment. Miss Banerjee compared

Rajbanshi community as her leg to express her feelings in good sense about the people belonging to different communities.

Rajbanshi leader Banshi Badan Barman demanded that CM should apologise for her comment.

Today, Suvendu Adhikari also pointed out the issue and claimed: “ Mamata Banerjee compared Rajbanshi as her leg and he wanted to compare Matua as her another leg but

realising her mistake sud- denly changed her language.” The BJP leader also claimed: “Tapasi Roy is Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s candidate. You will cast vote for Tapasi in the name of Modi ji. If you vote for TMC candidate Nirmal Roy , it would go to corrupt educa- tion minister Partha Chatterjee and another corrupt TMC leader Anubrata Mandal. If you vote TMC it means you are supporting the police Mojaffar, who killed Mrityunjay Barman in Kaliaganj recently. If Nirmal Roy wins, it means corruption wins.” Showcasing the Central government’s schemes including Ayushman Bharat and non cooperation of the state government for its implementation, Mr Adhikari highlighted the decision of Prime Minister to reduce the price of LPG cylinders.

At a time when the Dhupguri people are waiting for TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee’s visit to Dhupguri and whether he would declare Dhupguri as sub division, the Leader of the Opposition Mr Adhikari said: “Tapasi Roy, after win- ning the Dhupguri bypoll, will start demanding sub division status for Dhupguri.” Party sources said Abhishek Banerjee is scheduled to cam- paign Dhupguri bypoll on 2 September.The bypoll will be held on 5 September.