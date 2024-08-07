Suvendu Adhikari’s sudden visit to Delhi, likely to meet Amit Shah

The leader of Opposition (LoP) in the West Bengal Assembly, Suvendu Adhikari, on Tuesday, left for a sudden out-of-schedule visit to Delhi.

Although Adhikari did not utter a single word to the mediapersons about his sudden tour to the national capital, sources within the state unit of BJP said that he might be meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on the possible fallout of the Bangladesh crisis on West Bengal.

The tour of the LoP to the national capital became significant amid his comments on Monday afternoon apprehending that around one crore Hindu refugees might enter the state from the neighbouring country in the next few days.

Besides claiming that he will request West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to speak to the Union government on the issue, Adhikari also issued an appeal to the people of West Bengal to provide shelter to the Hindu refugees coming to the state.

Adhikari also claimed that if the turbulent situation in Bangladesh continues for some more days, then the country will come under the grip of the fundamentalist forces that will ultimately prompt the Hindu refugees to seek shelter in India.

On the other hand, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, issued instructions to her cabinet and party colleagues to refrain from making comments to the media or making any social media posts on the Bangladesh crisis. She also issued a public appeal on this count.

Meanwhile, BSF have enhanced the security arrangements at the International Border with Bangladesh in West Bengal with the main target being to prevent any kind of illegal infiltration in view of the crisis in that country.