Suvendu Adhikari and Rajib Banerjee, the two TMC turncoats who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) recently, were shown black flags on their way to a rally in South 24-Parganas Baruipur on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Padmapukur area at Baruipur when the duo was on its way to attend a mega BJP rally. A section of Trinamool activists peacefully showed black flags to them without disrupting the convoy, the police said.

Suvendu Adhikari, the former in-charge of the state transport and irrigation department and Rajib Banerjee, the former minister of forest department in the TMC Government, had joined the BJP from Trinamool Congress ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Assembly polls.

“The Trinamool Congress has become politically bankrupt. Their workers are frustrated now and that is why they are showing black flags. Trinamool Congress has finished,” Banerjee said at the rally.

After the political programme, both Adhikari and Banerjee left for the national capital to attend an urgent meeting with Union home minister Amit Shah. BJP state unit president Dilip Ghosh and Mukul Roy also went for the meeting.