Chief minister Mamata Banerjee today announced that the state government was working on a plan to carve out two new districts of Sunderbans and Basirhat and snapped at the Centre for reneging on its promise to build a bridge on Muriganga scuttling development projects in the state.

“We are going to carve out two new districts of Sunderbans and Basirhat in sync with the developments undertaken in vast areas of South 24 Parganas. The idea of working on a plan to form two new districts is to continue the development in the district as envisaged by our government since it came into power,” said Miss Banerjee.

In 2015, Miss Banerjee had announced setting up five new districts namely Sunderbans, Bashirhat, Asansol, Jhargram and Kalimpong. Among which, Jhargram and Kalimpong have already started functioning as separate districts. Again, Basirhat and Asansol are functioning as police districts.

But this development appears to have not gone down well with the Centre as it is trying to scuttle a project that it once promised to bring it to fruition through central funding. “Take the case of a bridge on Muriganga on which the Centre had once made a promise on financial assistance but now washing its hands off it thus scuttling its chances of seeing the light of the day. But we can’t junk the project it will be done,” she said.

Announcing a slew of measures for the people of the cyclone Bulbul-ravaged areas of Patharpratima at the foundation stone laying programme for the various government schemes in the area, the chief minister said that the welfare schemes for the people of the areas of Patharpratima, one of the blocks, which was badly hit by the cyclone Bulbul won’t be a problem since the state government has initiated a number of steps to compensate their damages caused by the cyclone.