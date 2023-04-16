Summer vacations may be brought forward further

The state government is considering a proposal to bring forward summer vacations in schools from 18 April in view of the ongoing heat wave in West Bengal. Earlier, the state government had declared summer vacation in schools from 2 May. It has not yet been decided when the schools will reopen.

Alipore Meteorological Office has issued a heat wave alert from 12-16 April. In Kolkata, the temperature reached 41 degree Celsius today. In some south Bengal districts it has reached anything between 42 degree Celsius and 44 degree Celsius. The discomfort factor is going up.

In East and West Burdwan, classes in government schools are being held in the morning. The Met office has predicted that there would not be any rain before 22 April.

The Meteorological office in its advisory has requested the elderly and minors not to go out in the scorching heat between 10am and 5pm. People should consume more water and cover their heads when going out or use an umbrella.

People have been asked to get in touch with doctors if they have cramps or breathing difficulty. People have been asked not to eat cut fruits that are sold on the streets and kept uncovered.