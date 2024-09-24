Sukanta Majumdar terms flood situation in state alarming

Union minister of state for education, Dr Sukanta Majumdar, today accused chief minister Mamata Banerjee of attempting to turn West Bengal into a separate entity within India.

Speaking to reporters at New Jalpaiguri railway station, Dr Majumdar commented on the recent developments surrounding the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC).

“Mamata Banerjee is trying to create a separate country out of West Bengal,” Dr Majumdar claimed.

“The DVC was established long before the Bharatiya Janata Party existed, and according to its guidelines and memorandum of understanding (MoU), there should be two representatives from West Bengal. However, the chief minister’s political interference in removing two IAS officers from the DVC is ‘unconstitutional.’ There is no precedent for such an act in the country,” Dr Majumdar added.

He further alleged, “In fact, Mamata Banerjee is trying to turn West Bengal into another Bangladesh. But the BJP, its workers, and the 2.33 crore voters will never let this happen. West Bengal will remain a part of India.”

Dr Majumdar, who also serves as the BJP’s state president, expressed concerns over the flood situation in the state, describing it as “alarming.”

He stated that his party has been actively distributing relief materials, including 10,000 tarpaulin sheets, to the affected areas. “Unfortunately, Mamata Banerjee is attempting to divert public attention from the ‘Justice for R G Kar’ movement by highlighting the flood situation in her own way,” he said.

When questioned about the ongoing investigation into the R G Kar Medical College tragedy, Dr Majumdar expressed doubts about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe.

“We are deeply concerned about the fate of the CBI investigation. Key documents and evidence have been deliberately destroyed. Even critical forensic samples, like semen, were not preserved properly. Without valid evidence, how can the investigation proceed effectively? Only god knows what really happened there,” he lamented, adding, “We fear the true culprits may never be identified.”

Dr Majumdar also criticised certain doctors, particularly Dr Sushanta Roy, for their involvement in what he called the ‘threat culture’ prevalent in medical colleges across the state, including North Bengal Medical College and Hospital (NBMCH).

“Dr Sushanta Roy, a Trinamul loyalist, has tarnished the reputation of North Bengal and its pride, the NBMCH,” he added.

He did not hold back when speaking about Anubrata Mondal, a Trinamul leader currently embroiled in legal battles.

“He may have secured bail, but he hasn’t been acquitted. If convicted of economic offences, he could face up to seven years in prison. It’s no surprise that someone like Anubrata is still working with Mamata Banerjee, as many accused individuals continue to be associated with her,” Dr Majumdar said.