Sujan takes jibe at TMC over ‘mowing down’ Left workers

At a time when most Opposition parties have launched a scathing attack at the BJP government over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence where farmers were allegedly mowed down by a speeding car, the CPI-M has sought to remind a recent incident in West Bengal where allegedly a now Trinamul MLA had mowed down three CPI-M workers in Domkal, Murshidabad in the run-up to the 2021 Assembly elections.

In the wake of a Trinamul delegation visiting Lakhimpur Kheri to meet the families of the victims, CPI-M leader Sujan Chakraborty, sharing the reportage of the incident in newspapers, tweeted that the violence that was visited upon the farmers in Uttar Pradesh was “barbaric” but also sought to question how the TMC delegation was allowed by the BJP government to meet the victims when other opposition party leaders were stopped by the UP government.

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi was arrested in UP and was kept in the PAC guesthouse while the Chattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel was stopped at the airport and had to return without being allowed to enter the state.

However, a TMC delegation comprising MPs were able to visit the victim families who lost their members to the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. TMC shared on its Twitter handle the pictures and videos of the interaction between its MPs and the families concerned.

The CPI-M leader further reminded that it was recently that three CPI-M workers were mowed down allegedly by a Trinamul leader. The incident alluded to by Chakraborty dates back to April, this year, when a man was killed and two others were left injured after a car ran over them. The CPI-M had then alleged that its member Kader Mondal (42) was killed, and Asim Al Mamoon (43) and Lal Chand Mondal (42) were injured after TMC candidate Jafikul Islam ran his car over them.

Jafikul Islam, who was a TMC candidate for Domkal in the 2021 state election, is now an MLA of the constituency. He however had refused all such charges and termed them as “allegations”. The incident had sparked tension in the area while the Chief Election Officer (CEO) had then sought a detailed report from the district authorities.