Students to turn green crusaders to save Earth

College and university students in Kolkata aspiring to pursue sustainable development as a career are in for some good news. With the support of the state power department, two private organizations have launched The Greenovation Club to enable college and university students to work as green entrepreneurs.

The initiative focuses on capacity building of college students from Presidency University, Calcutta University and other institutes in thematic areas such as renewable energy, electric mobility, sustainable agriculture, circular economy, pollution and so on.

The project, based on green entrepreneurship, works on the idea of creating green jobs and consciously addressing environmental problems through innovative entrepreneurial ideas and bringing a solution to them.

The initiative was launched by SwitchON Foundation and Network for Global Innovation’s Green Bengal Innovation Network on the occasion of National Technology Day. Notably, during the last Bengal Global Business Summit, a memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed between the state power department and SwitchON Foundation for working on sustainable development for working in areas of MSME, helping entrepreneurs and so on.

The project of green entrepreneurship is part of the MoU and works on the idea of creating green jobs and consciously addressing environmental problems through innovative entrepreneurial ideas and bringing a solution to them. The clubs would be encouraged to set up an e-cell to work on some of the key issues.

Various interesting activities like intra-college green business idea competition, inter college exhibition day on green business models/prototypes, exposure to e learning platforms, hackathons on issues of sustainability, in green campus initiatives and many more engaging environment friendly activities would be facilitated to the college students.

The green club would also assist the aspiring entrepreneurs meet and interact with financers to help them in fulfilling their dream projects in this field.