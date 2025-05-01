Students from GDB School, part of Ashok Hall Group of schools, performed well, with students shining in both ISC and ICSE exams this year.

One of the nine students securing the first position in the ICSE (Class X) examination is Sambit Mukhopadhyay from St Xavier’s School in the state’s East Burdwan district.

A total of 22 examinees from West Bengal have featured themselves in the top three positions in the ICSE examination.

In the ISC (Class XII), two of five students securing the first position are from West Bengal. They are Subham Kumar Agarwal from St Joseph’s school Bhaktinagar in Darjeeling district and Manya Gupta from The Heritage School in Kolkata.

A total of 18 examinees from West Bengal have featured themselves in the top three positions in ISC examination, out of whom, two are in the first position, six are in the second positions, and 10 in the third position.

The pass percentage among the examinees from West Bengal is 98.71 per cent in case of ICSE examination and 96.88 per cent in case of ISC examination.

A total 41,506 students from 418 schools from West Bengal appeared for ICSE examination this year. Out of them 18,547 were girls and 22,959 were boys. The pass percentage among girls in West Bengal had been 99.01 per cent, while in case of boys, the pass percentage had been slightly lower at 98.47 per cent.

In case of ISC examination, a total of 27,442 examiners from 312 schools appeared for examination this year. Out of them, 14,792 were girls and 12,650 were boys. The pass percentage among girls in West Bengal had been 98.04 per cent, while in case of boys, the pass percentage had been much lower at 95.99 per cent.