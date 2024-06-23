Students enter class with guns, causes panic

In a shocking incident, two Class X students entered Andulberia High School in Rejinagar police station area with firearms, causing panic among other students.

According to school sources, classes had begun as usual after the morning prayers when it was suddenly reported that two Class X students had entered the classroom with pistols and were showing them to their friends. The head teacher, Jahangir Alam, stated that upon learning about the incident, teachers rushed to the classroom but initially couldn’t find the students. Later, they were identified and questioned about bringing pistols to school. The students claimed they had found the guns by the roadside on their way to school.

However, they couldn’t explain why they didn’t turn the pistols over to the headmaster’s office upon arrival. The news of the students carrying weapons to school was quickly relayed and worried parents gathered at the school. The two students were confined to a room and the school authorities informed the police. The situation further escalated with a complaint from school security guard Jahangir Molla. He reported that two days earlier, the same students were caught stealing a bicycle seat from the school gate, leading to an altercation when he intervened. Molla stated, “They had been threatening to kill me since then, even saying they would shoot me yesterday. I didn’t take it seriously, but now that they entered the school with guns, I am very scared.”

The two students, however, claimed they did not bring the pistols to school to intimidate anyone. Meanwhile, concerned parents blamed the school authorities, citing a lack of strict discipline. They expressed their fear of sending their children to school under such circumstances. The headmaster asserted that it is not feasible to monitor all 2,500 students constantly but assured that future measures would be taken based on this incident.