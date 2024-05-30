Strong room, vote counting centre security scaled up at Serampore, Hooghly constituency

In order to check the security measures taken towards the strong room and vote counting centre in Serampore and Hooghly LS constituency, the state election department additional CEO Vinod Kumar visited the district today. He was accompanied by district magistrate Mukta Arya and Chandannagar police commissioner Amit P Javalgi. After the assessment of the existing security, certain measures were taken to further tighten the security at the strong room and vote counting centre.

Promulgation of 144 CrPC for 100 metres from the periphery to prevent assembly of people and parking of vehicles till the date of counting, CAPF patrol in the vicinity of the premises, especially in the evening and night, additional CCTV cameras and view cutters installation, additional points of deployment of SAP to secure the perimeter guard all the time from all sides, were suggested.

