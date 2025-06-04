Steel plant workers pedal to work

Senior officers of IISCO Steel Plant (ISP), gathered on the flyover bridge of Burnpur this morning to commemorate World Bicycle Day.

IISCO steel plant was the first central public sector enterprise in India to observe a car- and bike-free day on the first Saturday of every month, a practice it initiated in January 2016.

With slogans such as ‘Ride for Change’, ‘Sustainable Transport’, and ‘World Bicycle Day’, the ISP members cycled to work today, in support of greener commuting.

“The bicycle represents a simple, sustainable, and affordable mode of transport. It promotes health, reduces pollution, and connects communities. Let’s pedal towards a cleaner planet, a healthier ISP, and happier minds,” said Bhaskar Kumar, CoC of IISCO.

In a separate event, around 40 cycling enthusiasts participated in a cyclothon organised by the Bicycle Lovers’ Association in Asansol.