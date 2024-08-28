State police clarifies on X about ‘missing’ student leaders

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Suvendu Adhikari, who is also the Leader of Opposition in the state had talked about several student leaders missing on Tuesday morning, indicating that the students had gone missing earlier in the day or late on Monday night. He said, “Several student leaders were missing. We would go to an extent to launch more movements, even paralyse Bengal, to remove the rule of tyrannical leader Mamata Banerjee.

The West Bengal Police on its X-handle clarified about the statement saying that the men in question were arrested by the police. The state police post read: “A certain political leader has been trying to create a false narrative about four students who have apparently been missing since last night. The truth is, nobody is missing..”(1/2)

“The four were planning to orchestrate large-scale violence during the Nabanna Abhijan today, and were involved in a conspiracy of murder and attempted murder. They have been arrested in the Interest of public safety and security, and their families have been informed.(2/2)”

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra took to X on the violence on the day and wrote: “Police gets bricks thrown at them, SHO’s head split, policemen hurt. And BJP calls bandh to protest police atrocities. They don’t want justice. They just want to grab CM’s chair without winning polls.”