State IAS officer holds art exhibition

A unique art exhibition by Rajanvir Singh Kapoor, an IAS officer in the rank of special secretary, Sunderbans Affairs department is underway. It was Mr Singh who had brought a lot of artistic innovations in the Kolkata tramways in the previous charge as MD of WBTC.

The theme is Love and Loving. The art series signifies the emotional states of love and loving. The pandemic created a world where many loved ones were separated by distance and time. Also, the tough time saw lots of people losing their loved ones. The art series was created during the pandemic.

The influence of the dynamics of the devastating effects of losing precious lives is seen through the prism of the emotions of love and loneliness. Phulkari is a traditional embroidery in Punjab, which is centuries old. It has similarities with the Iranian Gulkari. Phulkari is not done for commerce.

It is only done as an expression of love and art for a heirloom. The grandmother starts making a Phulkari when a grandson is born, so that it can be gifted to his wife when he marries. The birth of a girl is considered auspicious and the women of the house start making a Phulkari which is to be kept as a bridal culture for the girl. A full embroidered Phulkari dupatta is called a bagh and can take years to make.