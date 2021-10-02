State govt’s callousness to blame, says Suvendu

Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari today blamed state government’s callousness to maintain dykes following which some districts were inundated. He said that chief minister Mamata Banerjee should stop shifting responsibilites.

Adhikari along with BJP state president Sukanta Majumder and party’s national vice-president Dilip Ghosh today met at the Assembly and discussed the flood situation of Bengal. Later Adhikari said that Miss Banerjee habitually blames DVC for releasing water from dams without informing the state, an absolutely false claim.

“I was irrigation minister of Mamata Banerjee’s government. I know this very well that the state irrigation secretary and chief engineer western division are also associated with the committee of the DVC, meant for water releasing matter. So state was informed before water was released,” he said.

He added that East Midnapore, Hooghly and Bankura are submerged and people are in distress without food and relief materials. “Irrigation Department did not do any maintenance work of embankments even during floods three times. Even Arambagh, Khanakul, Pursura and Ghatal were severely hit by flood twice previously. Actually, irrigation system has collapsed as the chief minister was busy with the election,” said Adhikari.

Majumder said, “Mamata and her administration did not aware people to move to safe shelters. Actually she wants the central fund as her government received during Amphan”.