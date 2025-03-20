‘State govt to start job creation process after case in SC resolved’

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said on Wednesday that the state would initiate employment generation processes once the ongoing case on OBC certificates in the Supreme Court is resolved. “There will be 2-3 lakh job opportunities in the state once the legal hurdle regarding OBC certificates, currently being addressed in the apex court, is resolved,” the Chief Minister said in the state Legislative Assembly.

Miss Banerjee further added: “The Supreme Court on Tuesday made an observation regarding OBC certificates. Once this legal tangle is resolved, there will be job opportunities for 2-3 lakh people in departments like education, police, and health, which have been stuck in a legal quagmire.” Criticising the Opposition for creating hurdles in the recruitment process by frequently moving the court, she said: “Don’t create impediments in appointments by moving courts out of rivalry.” The Chief Minister also announced that the state government has scrapped the policy of providing incentives to set up industries in the state. Elaborating further, she said that the state has recently witnessed significant infrastructural development, creating a conducive environment for industries. Hence, the financial incentive policy has been scrapped, and a Bill to this effect was passed in the House.

Targeting the Left, especially the CPI-M, Miss Banerjee said: “During the Left regime, nobody fulfilled their roles properly. Now, investments are coming in, and many social schemes have been initiated, which require funds. We need to evaluate which schemes will continue and which will be discontinued. A committee headed by the Chief Secretary has been formed to assess the viability of projects that can genuinely generate jobs in the state. This is why the incentive policy has been repealed.” Miss Banerjee advocated for astronaut Sunita Williams to be conferred the “Bharat Ratna,” praising her outstanding achievements in advancing science by spending 286 days in space, defying all odds. Speaking in the Assembly today, Miss Banerjee said: “Welcome to Sunita and her fellow astronaut Butch Wilmore for landing safely on Earth after their mission in space.

They initially went for only eight days but ended up spending 286 days there before making a triumphant return, defying all odds. Hats off to their physical endurance and patience throughout. Congratulations to all organizations and countries involved in ensuring their safe return.” In a post on her X handle, Miss Banerjee wrote, “Welcome Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to Earth, finally and safely, after so many days.Our daughter of India returns to us, and we are deeply happy and elated. We are profoundly happy for Butch Wilmore as well. Hail their courage, hail their return, hail human glory.I congratulate the rescue team for their overwhelming support and success.”