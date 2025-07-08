State govt looks after safety, security of devotees at Shravani Mela

Lakhs of devotees from across India visit the historic Shiva temples at Tarakeswar and Baba Baidyanath Dham in Deoghar, Jharkhand during the month-long Shravani Mela.

The state and district administrations in West Bengal have undertaken extensive measures to organise the Shravani Mela in a systematic and peaceful manner. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has issued specific directives to the district administration to ensure the event is conducted in an orderly fashion.

Similarly, Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has taken appropriate steps to maintain law and order during the mela. Jharkhand tourism minister Sudivya Kumar recently chaired an administrative meeting to review the preparations for the safety and security of lakhs of devotees visiting Baba Baidyanath Dham from neighbouring states.

BJP MP from Godda, Nishikant Dubey, has also taken steps to assist the devotees during their visit and stay in Deoghar.

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee has issued strict instructions to conduct the Tarkeswar Shravani Mela in the most organised and chaos-free manner. A high-level administrative meeting was held in the presence of the district magistrate.

The mela begins on 10 July. However, on 8 July, state ministers Arup Biswas, Chandrima Bhattacharya, Pulak Roy, and Becharam Manna, along with district officials and senior personnel from emergency departments, will review the preparations. They will inspect the 30-kilometre stretch from Baidyabati to Tarkeswar to assess safety measures and civic amenities for devotees.

State minister Becharam Manna stated that to manage the flow of lakhs of devotees walking from Seoraphuli riverbank ghats to Tarkeswar Shiva Temple, CCTV surveillance will be implemented along the route. Assistance camps, police personnel, and medical teams will be stationed throughout the stretch. Civic bodies and panchayats will oversee lighting arrangements, drinking water supply, bio-toilets, and cleanliness. Under the Mission Nirmal Prokolpo, a strong emphasis will be placed on hygiene, with the use of plastic plates and cups strictly prohibited.

At Baidyabati river ghats, the irrigation department is installing safety nets to prevent mishaps due to strong currents. The PWD has repaired damaged sections of the ghats and the road from Baidyabati to Tarkeswar. The Electricity Department has been instructed to ensure all electric poles are safe to avoid short circuits and electrocution.

Special precautions will be in place at Baidyabati and Kamarkundu railway level crossings, with police and GRP personnel deployed to prevent accidents.

Minister Becharam Manna also stated that Eastern Railway has been requested to increase the frequency of local trains. Meanwhile, state transport minister Snehasis Chakraborty has arranged for additional state-run buses to Tarkeswar from various locations.

To ensure safety, the police have set up barricades at 22 key junctions and around the temple. A total of 187 CCTV cameras will monitor crowd movement, and drones will provide aerial surveillance of the temple complex. Bike ambulances, regular ambulances, and special medical teams will remain on standby to respond to any emergencies.