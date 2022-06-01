SSC scam: CBI suspects number of fake appointments much higher

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which is probing the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities scam, suspects the number of irregular appointments to be much higher than what was initially perceived.

According to CBI sources, the actual figure of the appointments will surely be much higher than the figure quoted by the Calcutta High Court-appointed judicial probe committee, headed by retired Justice Ranjit Kumar Bag.

The committee’s report was the basis on which the Calcutta High Court ordered the CBI to investigate the scam.

A highly-placed CBI official said that the figure quoted in the committee report was mainly relating to Group C staff was 381, out of which 222 candidates did not appear for the interview.

“While this is the figure for only Group C staff, if the figures for Group D staff, secondary teachers and higher secondary teachers are taken into consideration, then the actual number of fractious recruitments will surely cross a few thousands,” the official said.

Sources said that interrogation of the three litigants, summoned for questioning by the central agency, was to get to the bottom of the corruption and it revealed that the number of ‘fake appointees’ went beyond 331 as found mentioned in the justice Bag committee report submitted to the Calcutta High Court. These additional numbers, claimed source, had allegedly been appointed without having to file any applications for the said appointments.

The probe officials are segregating the recommendations carrying scanned signatures of the regional commissioners of WBSSC from those containing the original signatures.

According to CBI sources, in all probability the recommendation letters carrying scanned signatures of the regional commissioners are the root of the irregularities.

From the beginning, the scanned signatures, stored in the server of SSC, was the main reason for suspicion of the CBI sleuths.

They feel that these scanned signatures were deliberately saved in the servers to be used at a later stage on the recommendation letters.