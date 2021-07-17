The counselling for recruitment of upper primary teachers would be held online from 19 July in view of the current Covid situation.

“The counselling will continue till 5 August. Following this, the final merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained in the TET and the counselling. All details in connection to the online counselling process will be available at the West Bengal Central School Service Commission’s (WBCSSC) portal ~ www.westbengalssc.com.

The counselling/ personality test/interview will be held in batches. All candidates whose names have been enlisted in the merit list will be called for the counselling” said education minister Bratya Basu at a press conference.

The recruitment would be held for 14,339 vacancies in the upper primary level. The WBCSSC and the school education department are taking all necessary measures to expedite the recruitment process.

Due to difficulties owing to Covid-19 restrictions, the department will conduct it online, said an official. Prior to this, the recruitment of 10,500 primary teachers has been completed in the same process.

Meanwhile, the department has set up a grievance cell following the court’s directions to address complaints of candidates who alleged that despite scoring higher marks they failed to find a place in the merit list.

“As directed by the court and chief minister Mamata Banerjee, we will maintain utmost transparency in the recruitment process. We plan to hold TET for both primary and upper primary teachers every year,” said Basu.