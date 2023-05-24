Squalls, light rain bring brief relief to city dwellers

Bringing relief from the scorching heat, Kolkata, along with adjoining areas experienced squalls, accompanied by lightning and a spell of rain today afternoon. Thunder squalls and hail storms were experienced in the districts of Burdwan, Bankura, Purulia and Malda.

According to the Met office, the wind from the north-west direction swept over Alipore with a maximum speed of 78 km per hour. The storm blew over Dum Dum with a maximum speed of 72 km per hour.

A tree had fallen on KP Road in Khidirpur, leading to a traffic halt for a short while. Train operations on Sealdah Main were disrupted due to the storm. The Met office issued an orange alert for South Bengal. On 25 May, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds reaching 50-60 kmph are likely to occur at one or two locations over the districts.

Between 26-27 May, thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph may occur at one or two locations over the districts of south Bengal.