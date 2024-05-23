Spotlight on ‘Futuristic Tea’

The Indian Chamber of Commerce celebrated International Tea Day on Tuesday with a focus on “Futuristic Tea.” The event featured discussions on various topics including the Indian Tea Brand, engaging the youth with tea, exploring new international markets, formulating a new tea policy for India and addressing the future prospects and challenges of Indian tea, with an emphasis on sustainability.

Prominent speakers included Dr Subrata Gupta, additional chief secretary, food processing & horticulture department; Debasish Sen, former additional chief secretary, information technology & electronics department and former chairman-managing director, HIDCO; Shailja Mehta, director, Jardin Henderson Ltd & vice president, TAI; Chaitali Das, director, Rakshak Group & MD, Route2Jute Pvt Ltd; Vikram S Gulia, MD, Amalgamated Plantations Pvt Ltd, TATA Subsidiary & Chairman, ICC Tea Committee; Ravi Suchanti, co-chair, ICC Team Committee and Susmita Dasgupta, founder, Tea with Susmita & ICC Tea Committee Member. These industry leaders shared their valuable insights on the future of the Indian tea industry.

