Spotlight on CPM’s weakness, debate on social media

The ongoing internal challenges within the CPM continue to draw attention, as senior leaders voice concern about the party’s future.

After senior CPM leader and erstwhile Left Front minister Kanti Gangopadhyay’s recent remarks on individualistic tendencies within the organization, former mayor of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) and MP Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya has made explosive claims about weaknesses at the grassroots level.

Speaking on the party’s current state, Bhattacharya said, “While we have managed to connect with people at the central level, weaknesses at the local level persist. Since 2011, an unusual fear has gripped our workers, and this needs to be addressed. Leadership cannot shirk responsibility; they must engage with grassroots workers. There are clear gaps. Those who benefited during the Left Front era seem hesitant to organise. The 34 years in power created a comfort zone that dulled the organization.” Praising Kanti Gangopadhyay’s grassroots engagement, Bhattacharya added, “He is right. The obsession with self-promotion is dangerous. Social media support should not be mistaken for real-world strength. Social media is important, but it cannot replace grassroots organisation. We need to focus on building a strong network at the booth level, which the party has repeatedly emphasised. Patience is the key.” Reflecting on the younger generation, he said, “In the past, we engaged opposition parties and the masses through debates and discussions. This connection seems missing among today’s youth, which could explain our current predicament.” Political experts are attributing Bikash Bhattacharya’s recent criticism to CPM state secretary Mohammad Salim’s controversial hiring advertisement posted on social media.

Advertisement

The post invites applications for roles like political analysts, content writers, graphic designers, and digital marketing executives, seeking individuals with 4 to 8 years of experience. It also calls for political interns with 1 to 3 years of experience. The advertisement provides a QR code for applications and an email address for direct contact. The post has sparked widespread debate, from social media to the political circles of Bengal. Observers are questioning whether the traditionally “organised” Left is now following the path of the BJP and TMC by hiring professionals. Some are speculating if the CPM is searching for a strategist akin to Prashant Kishor to rejuvenate its dwindling fortunes. Critics are also wondering if the party, which has long opposed capitalism, is now embracing a “corporate culture” to bolster its organizational strategies. Bikash Bhattacharya’s remarks reinforce his stance that the CPM should focus on grassroots-level work rather than relying on social media. He emphasised that a party dependent solely on digital platforms cannot thrive and urged the leadership to rebuild the organization through on-the-ground efforts.

The hiring advertisement has added fuel to the ongoing discourse about the Left’s changing strategies, as it attempts to adapt to a new political landscape while grappling with internal and external challenges.