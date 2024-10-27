Speculation over Shah’s meeting with RG Kar victim’s parents

Union home minister Amit Shah is scheduled to arrive in Kolkata on Saturday night. It is being speculated that he may visit the house of R G Kar rape-murder victim PGT doctor at Sodepur.

People from Sodepur are urging Amit Shah to visit the residence of the female PG student’s parents. While the BJP’s state unit is making intensive preparations for Shah’s visit, there is also talk in the party circles that he may visit Sodepur.

This question has gained traction following an email sent by the victim’s father, requesting a meeting with the Union home minister. Although there has been no official confirmation from the home ministry on this, sources in the state BJP suggest there is a likelihood of this meeting taking place during his visit.

Gopal Das, a Sodepur resident, stated that the demand for justice for the R G Kar victim has resonated not only across the state and nation but also internationally. He hopes the Union home minister will personally visit the victim’s family and deliver a message.

Amit Shah will also launch the BJP’s membership drive in Bengal at the EZCC, emphasising the importance of commitment to the campaign among party members. He is also expected to convey a political message there. According to BJP sources, Shah may hold a meeting with Bengal BJP leaders at a Newtown hotel on Saturday night or possibly on Sunday morning, with all plans depending on his schedule. The BJP has set a target of enrolling 1 crore new primary members in Bengal, delaying the start of the membership drive in the state due to the R G Kar incident.