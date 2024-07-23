Speakers harp on self analysis at youth camp

A youth camp to develop internal power and self management for preservation of nature was organized by the Chandannagar Barasat Gate Cultural Association on Saturday.

It was held in the hall of Sri Ramakrishna Vivekananda, Sri Aurobindo Nilay.

The camp was inaugurated by Arindam Singha Roy, CEO of Bauria Jute Mill and president of the Association. In his inaugural speech, Mr Singha Roy pointed out that in addition to the skill development, moral training should be imparted to the youth for their all-round development.

Professor Debashis Sarkar, principal of Chandernagore College said the social values are changing very fast and one should be equipped enough to combat the situation. There should be a blend between the past and the present for preservation of environment. Unless the youths become aware of themselves, society cannot move forward.

Bhaskar Mukherjee, a well-known teacher said the youths should do self analysis and should not be swayed by the trend prevailing in the society blindly.

Biswajit Ganguly (retd) IAS, conducted the programme. There was interaction between the students and the speakers. Some students asked what should they do if they come across someone who has met with an accident when parents advice to stay away, apprehending trouble as an aftermath.

Sanjay Bhattacharya, joint secretary of the association gave the vote of thanks. It may be recalled that the association had held a conference of the parents, the first of its kind by a social organization in Bengal.