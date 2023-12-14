Speaker to seek help from police for security beef-up

Expressing serious concerns over the security breach in the Parliament Biman Bandyopadhyay, speaker of the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, said that he is contemplating speaking to the Kolkata police commissioner Vineet Goyal to discuss strengthening of security arrangements inside the house.

“The incident in the Parliament is a matter of serious concern for the entire nation. The security arrangements in our state Legislative Assembly are adequate and it’s regularly monitored thoroughly following consultations with senior officials of Kolkata Police.

“Security arrangements at every gate of the house and its premises are strictly beefed up ahead of each session,” Mr Bandyopadhyay told The Statesman. “All employees of the Assembly and visitors are strictly checked by security personnel at the gate, every day. Besides the existing security arrangements, I may also talk to the police commissioner if anything more in connection with strengthening of security status is required,” he added.

The Assembly does not have adequate number of security personnel. It has hardly 24 security men though minimum requirement is around 60. “We will try to fill up the vacant posts as soon as possible,” he said. The ruling Trinamul Congress leadership in the state has slammed the BJP-ruled central government for its failure to provide adequate security arrangements in the parliament area, heart of the country, though the entire nation still remembers the terror attack on the old Parliament building 22 years ago.

Chandrima Bhattacharya, minister of state for health, said, “Security breaches have become a repeated offense under BJP-ruled India. Today’s incident is a prime example of home minister Amit Shah’s failure to ensure security. We want to know whether the speaker of the Lok Sabha would expel his party MP Pratap Sinha because the two intruders had carried a pass issued by the MP.”

Shashi Panja, state commerce and industries minister, slamming the Central Government in her X handle, said, “Bravo! Two individuals managed to jump into Parliament on its 22nd attack anniversary. @Amit Shah’s MHA-controlled Delhi Police deserves an award for their extraordinary level of ‘alertness’.” “Who should be held accountable for this glaring security lapses?” she raised a question in her X-handle.