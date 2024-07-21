SP chief Akhilesh may join TMC’s mega rally

Akhilesh Yadav, former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh and Samajwadi Party (SP) chief, one of the major partners of the opposition alliance INDIA bloc is likely to join the Trinamul Congress’ annual mega Martyrs’ Day rally at Esplanade on 21 July to strengthen oppositions unity in fighting BJP-led National Democratic alliance (NDA) government at the Centre.

According to sources in the Trinamul, the party leadership had invited all partners in the INDIA bloc to attend the rally in the city on Sunday. But leaders of most of the partners in the block will be there in the Parliament because the Monsoon Session is starting from Monday and they may not join the event on Sunday.

Mr Yadav, whom the West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee likes for his hardcore anti-BJP stance could not reject Didi’s invitation to attend her rally, according to Trinamul Congress sources.

The SP chief is expected to reach the city at noon on Sunday if everything goes alright, sources said requesting anonymity.

SP’s West Bengal unit in the city also said that Mr Yadav would land at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport around 11 am and his party supporters and workers would take him to the venue in front of the Victoria House around 12.30 pm.

He would also hold a meeting with his party leaders like Kironmoy Nanda in the state after the Martyrs’ Day rally to discuss his party’s strategy against the saffron party both at the Centre and West Bengal, according to SP sources.