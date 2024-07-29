Son of panchayat official arrested for rape

Police have made an arrest following allegations of rape against the son of a Panchayat upapradhan (deputy chief), involving the wife of a BSF personnel. The sensational incident occurred in the Sohai-Shwetpur Panchayat area of Deganga. The accused, Ujjwal Mandal, was arrested by the police.

According to local sources, the victim’s husband works in the BSF in Punjab. A few months ago, his wife approached the local Panchayat upapradhan, Jaladhar Mandal, with a problem. Allegedly, under the pretext of resolving the issue, the deputy chief’s son raped the BSF personnel’s wife. The victim’s husband reported the incident to the Barasat District Police Superintendent through his office.

Based on the complaint, the police arrested the accused last night. It is also alleged that the BSF personnel’s family has fled their home out of fear after accusing the ruling party leader’s son of rape. However, Jaladhar Mandal, the upapradhan, denied the allegations, stating, “My son has been framed. No one threatened the BSF personnel. They left their home of their own accord. Everything will become clear once the matter is investigated.”

