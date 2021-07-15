Rohan Mitra, son of late PCC chief, Somen Mitra, resigned today as the Bengal unit general secretary ostensibly over rift with state party president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury.

No perceptible initiative could be seen to bolster the party after the poll debacle, Mitra stated in his resignation letter. Congress has been wiped out along with its poll ally the Left Front. The Congress veteran’s son reposed faith in Chowdhury but the jolt invariably indicates a gulf between them.

It was learnt from state Congress sources that Rohan was not getting along with the central Kolkata unit of the party, once a fiefdom of his late father. His resignation will not affect the party as he has meagre political clout, failing to win election to the post of state Youth Congress chief even when his father was the head of the state unit, a senior leader said.

In a letter to Chowdhury, Mitra said he was resigning as he was “not motivated to work” in his leadership. “Your attitude towards me from the beginning has been pathetic. The language used by your close clique about my father and other leaders in the past has been detrimental to party unit in Bengal,” he said.

“Even after the results of 2 May, I had hoped you would take necessary steps and make the rectification which would send out a message to the people of the state that Bengal Congress would fight the BJP for the opposition space. Alas, that too never happened,” he added.

“The change in your tone and the narrative towards the TMC government and the chief minister of West Bengal is proof of that,” he wrote.