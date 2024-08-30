SMP launches direct container vessel service from Bengal to Middle East

In a significant move, the city port today launched direct connectivity with the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

A new container vessel service connecting the Haldia Dock Complex (HDC) with the Jebel Ali Port in the UAE was launched by the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port. According to the city port sources, the service was initiated by Ocean Salute Line of Singapore in partnership with MBK Logistix Private Limited. The inaugural vessel, Yong Yue 11, is set to arrive at HDC on 6 September. The container is to follow a Haldia-Chittagong-Jebel Ali-Haldia route, linking Bengal as well as the Eastern-Indian industrial hub with one of the key ports in the Middle East. The latest launch is anticipated to enhance global connectivity for the port.

Speaking during the launch today, chairperson of Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Rathendra Raman, said, “In today’s rapidly evolving global trade environment, efficiency and flexibility are essential. The service will not only establish a direct connection between Haldia and Jebel Ali but also open new avenues for trade and economic growth in the region.”

Elaborating further, the chairman said, “To support this initiative, the port has offered substantial discounts on vessel-related charges for container vessels calling directly from South East Asia, far East, and Middle East Ports.”

According to the sources in the city port, the service is expected to revolutionize cargo movement by cutting transit times and costs for regional exporters and importers. By bypassing traditional transshipment ports, it reduces delays, lowers operational costs, and avoids congestion. The direct route enhances supply chain efficiency, reliability, and competitiveness, giving businesses better access to global markets.