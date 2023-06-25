Slain Cong leader Choubey’s family wants CBI probe

Though Purulia Police have arrested two persons named in the FIR in connection with the murder case of Adra Town TMC president Dhananjay Choubey within 12 hours, the family members and party supporters want CBI probe into the murder. In fact, Nepal Mahato, Congress district president of Purulia has also demanded a CBI probe into the murder.

Arshad Hussein, the Congress candidate is innocent and is arrested in a false case, he alleged. Police have already arrested two persons, including one who is contesting in the gram panchayat elections on a Congress ticket. Two motorcycles have been seized from the murder spot by the police, but the number plates of both of them are fake and through engine and chassis numbers, the police came to know that both were stolen from Jharkhand. Both the two arrested persons have been taken on 13 days police remand for further investigation.

However, till today, the murder weapon has not been seized and the third person present during the crime has not been nabbed. Six bullets pierced through the body of Dhananjay Choubey (48) and he succumbed to his injuries on the spot while his bodyguard is undergoing treatment at a Durgapur super speciality hospital. The CCTV of the Adra Town TMC office in Purulia was defunct, said police sources.

District Congress has alleged that the murder is due to syndicate raj and the railway yard control in Adra town. Since 2004, there has been a number of murders, and similar murders also took place in 2004, 2026 and in 2018. One of the arrested persons , Mohammed Jamal is a contract killer and has several murder cases in West Bengal against him. He originally belongs to Bihar. Since the TMC government came to power, Dhananjay Choubey has amassed huge assets in Adra town.

He was close to former MLA Swapan Beltharia. Abhijit Mukherjee, SP of Purulia said that police have cracked this case very quickly and arrested two of the FIR-accused already. Bharat Lal Meena, IGP (Bankura) has also visited the spot and held a meeting with the SP.