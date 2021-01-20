The Siliguri Jalpaiguri Development Authority (SJDA) has decided to install a life-size statue of football legend Diego Maradona near the Kanchanjungha Stadium here, according to the Vice-chairman of the SJDA, Nantu Paul.

“Diego Armando Maradona, one of the greatest footballers that set foot on Earth, has passed into legend. We are now planning to immortalize the legend by constructing a statue of the ‘Hand of God’ in Siliguri town. The full-size statue is likely to come up adjacent the Kanchanjungha Stadium,” said Mr Paul, who is also the Vice-president of the North Bengal Board for Development of Sports and Games.

According to Mr Paul, the initiative will encourage the football culture in Siliguri, which is known as a town of sports.

“Maradona was considered the greatest footballer of all time, alongside Brazil’s Pele. The diminutive magician, one of the world’s best ever who led Argentina to World Cup glory, inspired and encouraged millions to have interest in football. The statue will be a tribute to the legend.” Mr Paul added.

The proposal will be discussed in the next SJDA board meeting scheduled to be held on 25 January.

The town has a statue of Indian football legend Gostho Pal, who is compared with the ‘Great Wall of China’ for his defensive capabilities, near the same stadium.

Maradona died of a heart attack at the age of 60 at his home on the outskirts of Buenos Aires on 25 November, last year.